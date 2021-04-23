Bias, more bias & what you can do about it

Setting aside your preconceptions - and challenging others' - can open the door to world of new possibilities and relationships.

Bias is often characterised as stereotypes about people based on the group to which they belong or based on a characteristic they possess, such as their gender, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. Whilst the much derided and rather one-dimensional unconscious bias training may have seen better days, for many of us, our lived experience has made experiencing bias a near regular occurrence.

However, the events of 2020 have now encouraged and emboldened many to call these unacceptable incidents out, no matter how unintended.

My good friend Larry Drake II was the African American CEO of Coca Cola Nigeria and Equatorial Africa. He had taken quite a tough stance on driving efficiency throughout his new patch. Many of the company’s delivery trucks were now on far more sensible and cost-effective routes, though this was not a universally popular decision with many loyal customers.