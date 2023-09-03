The big bust-up: Why we can’t agree about hybrid working

Revolution or regressive step? Herald of a brave new world or harbinger of our decline? More than three years on ‘hybrid’ is as divisive as ever – here’s why.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

In the classic ‘ice cube’ model of organisational change, the first – unfreezing – stage entails a measured process of challenging the status quo and carefully cultivating the motivation to do things differently.

By contrast, Covid-19 acted like a blowtorch to established working practices – scattering office workers in all directions and leaving a trail of back pain and dodgy Zoom angles in its wake.

More than three years on and these practical challenges are largely resolved. However, the debate around the shape the post-pandemic ‘ice cube’ should take is heating up.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts

Join today

 