The biggest leadership fails of 2022

The iceberg lady

The award for the UK’s shortest tenure as Prime Minister goes to Liz Truss, who lasted a grand total of 44 days in the position before resigning in disgrace. Memorably, The Daily Star ran a live stream of a picture of Truss and a 60p Tesco lettuce wearing a blonde wig to see if it would have a longer shelf life. The lettuce won.

Truss’ arrival at Downing Street came hot on the heels of Boris Johnson’s own resignation, but her time in office was overshadowed by disaster. During the Conservative’s Party leadership contest in the summer of 2022, Truss outlined a series of radical economic reforms, including slashing taxes to finance increased public spending, particularly for corporations and the wealthiest in society - a complete 180 degrees from Johnson’s pledge to raise taxes. But these proposed tax cuts sent the markets into a frenzy and tanked the pound on the stock market.

After almost seven weeks, Truss resigned, admitting her policies went “too far and too fast”. Rishi Sunak, who initially lost out to Truss during the leadership contest, who took over as the third Prime Minister of the year.