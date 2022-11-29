Biscuiteers boss on Brexit: “Nobody can pretend that it's making it easy to do business in the EU”

In Conversation With...Harriet Hastings, the founder of the British biscuit brand Biscuiteers tells MT about the hidden impact of Brexit, launching in a recession and the benefits of brick-and-mortar.

When Harriet Hastings founded Biscuiteers with her husband Stevie Congdon, she knew she was onto something. Other than flowers and chocolates, the selection of gifts to send loved ones was underwhelming in the early noughties. “We thought there was a way to do it that might be more personalised and stylish,” Hastings says.

In September 2007, Britain’s original hand-iced biscuit company was born. It was an instant hit. Within three months, Selfridges had stocked the upmarket treat. Within a few years, the brand released its first book, the Biscuiteers Book of Iced Biscuits, opened the world’s first icing cafe and could count celebrities like David Beckham as fans. Now, it’s icing millions of buiscuits annually, expanding globally and collaborating with Buckingham Palace.

ON RUNNING A FAMILY BUSINESS

People always ask me for tips on running a family business. I hear other couples say they “don't talk about business at home.” We don't seem to have any boundaries at all. Building a business is all-encompassing, so there is a lot to talk about.