Black talent isn’t hard to find: It’s just you

If you want to attract the widest range of applicants, you need to think about what you're really offering, says this agency co-founder.

I often hear people talk about how hard it is to attract talent - particularly black or non-white talent.

It seems lately that a lot of people want to ask me what they can do better or where they can look, which is fine, but it won’t solve the long-term issue - that people just aren’t applying for your jobs.

Firstly stop and think. Some organisations have a real sense of entitlement (particularly in the creative industry, where I work), thinking that good people are supposed to just find you, and apply for that job you are advertising because of who you are. But that’s not good enough.