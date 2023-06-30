The blame game: 'benevolent sexism’ can hinder women’s career development

Summary:

Female leaders are given the benefit of the doubt when they do not achieve positive results, whereas male leaders are blamed for making selfish decisions.

This ‘benevolent sexism’ can hinder women’s career development and increase the possibility of a backlash against female leaders.

Growing interest in corporate social responsibility means that the decisions leaders take are closely scrutinised for their effect on the wellbeing of others. You may yourself have faced a choice between maximising your own payoffs and maximising the payoffs of those around you – and traditional gender stereotypes suggest that if you’re a female leader, people might expect you to act in a more altruistic way.

Academics from the Universities of Melbourne and Monash in Australia, and the University of East Anglia, sought to determine whether the results of decisions made by male and female leaders are judged differently – and came up with some surprising findings.

They used a controlled laboratory experiment, based on 350 participants (roughly equal numbers of male and female university students), to measure individuals’ perceptions about the actions of others. Participants were divided into groups of three, with one person randomly assigned as the leader who made a series of investment decisions on behalf of the group. The leader faced a trade-off between choosing a costly investment (to themselves) that was likely to lead to a higher return for the group, or a less costly investment that was likely to result in a lower return for the group.