"Blind CVs don't improve your access to talent"

Opinion: If you want to hire socially mobile go-getters, you need to know the context of their application.

by Ole Rollag

The lack of social mobility in the UK isn’t just an issue for politics and society. Business too suffers when high-potential people are restrained by the circumstances of their birth.

As a result, many employers have implemented programmes to increase the recruitment and development of people from relatively disadvantaged backgrounds, including name or education-blind CVs, and hiring targets.

Ole Rollag, CEO of Murano, believes these are counterproductive and quite miss the point. His business regularly hires people without prior experience in finance because, as he argues below, what he really wants are people who have become socially mobile despite the barriers facing them.

