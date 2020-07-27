How to bond with colleagues without going into the office

What would you usually do to make a new colleague feel and function like part of the team?

A welcome lunch, communal coffee breaks, or just the casual chit chat that happens when you’re all sitting around the same desk? The coronavirus pandemic and widespread lockdown have thrown the usual methods of getting to know your new colleagues out of the window.

It may be that it’s impossible to fully replicate the intimacy and informality of face-to-face contact, but when it comes to remote relationship building “there’s a lot that’s the same,” says Penny Pullan, author of Virtual Leadership.