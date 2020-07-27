How to bond with colleagues without going into the office

Can you have team spirit when you’ve never met?

by Stephen Jones

What would you usually do to make a new colleague feel and function like part of the team?

A welcome lunch, communal coffee breaks, or just the casual chit chat that happens when you’re all sitting around the same desk? The coronavirus pandemic and widespread lockdown have thrown the usual methods of getting to know your new colleagues out of the window.

It may be that it’s impossible to fully replicate the intimacy and informality of face-to-face contact, but when it comes to remote relationship building “there’s a lot that’s the same,” says Penny Pullan, author of Virtual Leadership.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package