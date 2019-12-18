The books CEOs should be reading this Christmas

Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Good Economics for Hard Times (Allen Lane) features economists Abhijit V Banerjee and Esther Duflo arguing that the world’s social and political ills could be offset by something as simple as compassion and respect, while American economic policies are tracked from the 1930s to the 2008 crash in Transaction Man (Macmillan USA) by the New Yorker’s Nicholas Lemann.

In A World Without Work (Allen Lane), former Cabinet Office adviser Daniel Susskind argues that our fears of technology putting us all out of jobs aren’t misplaced, but this might not be a bad thing.

Restoring the Soul of Business (HarperCollins) sees marketing innovator Rishad Tobaccowala discuss the meeting of humans and technology in the workplace, and how to get the best out of both.

In The Power of Bad and How to Overcome It (Penguin Books), New York Times journalist John Tierney and social psychologist Roy F Baumeister explore why we focus more on bad events that happen to us than good – and how to overcome this negativity.

Meanwhile Richard Robb, investment firm CEO and Columbia University professor, uses Willful: How We Choose What We Do (Yale University Press) to talk about why so many of our decisions are irrational and quixotic.

Lunch with the FT: A Second Helping (Penguin Books) by Lionel Barber contains 42 interviews with everybody from Sheryl Sandberg to Donald Trump to Zoella.

In Capital and Ideology (Harvard University Press), Thomas Piketty – best-selling author and professor at the Paris School of Economics – outlines a fairer economic system for the world.

The Amazon Management System (Ideapress Publishing) by business teacher Ram Charan and CEO advisor Julia Yang offers six building blocks to make your business as successful as Amazon. Well, hopefully.

Competing in the Age of AI (Harvard Business Review Press) by Harvard Business School’s Marco Iansiti and Karim R Lakhami illuminates how reinventing a business around data, analytics, and AI removes traditional constraints on scale, scope, and learning.

Jonathan Trevor, associate professor of management practice at Oxford University, has penned Align: A Leadership Blueprint for Aligning Enterprise Purpose, Strategy and Organisation (Bloomsbury Business), which ponders why some businesses thrive when others fail.

In Bloc by Bloc (HUP), Steven Weber claims that globalisation is dying out and a new, more regional, world order is rising.

Finally, Hashi Mohamed discusses how he went from immigrant child to barrister at No5 Chambers in London in People Like Us: Social Mobility, Inequality and Making it in Modern Britain (Profile Books).

