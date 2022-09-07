The books to read now you are back at work
As we wave goodbye to summer and welcome a new school term, Management Today rounds up the best books leaders will need for a full year of learning.
More often than not, the lessons learned by leaders get overlooked by the next generation. In his book Philosophy@Work: Rediscovering the Art of Doing Business, philosopher Anders Indset attempts to shed some light on these lessons with inspiring stories from some of the world’s leading thinkers.
If you’re looking to drag a traditional business model into the digital age, you might want to pick up a copy of Professor Mohan Subramaniam’s book, The Future of Competitive Strategy. In it he explains how legacy firms can benefit from data and use digital strategies to stay ahead of competition.
The Influence Gap is continuing to undermine women leaders around the globe, making it harder for their voices to be heard. Women’s leadership coach Carla Miller’s book Closing The Influence Gap offers women a practical guide on how to overcome gender bias and get the recognition they so greatly deserve.