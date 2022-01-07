How to boost staff morale

MT Asks: What is your company doing to motivate staff as another year of the pandemic rolls round?

January is well-known for its buzz-killing ability. The ice-cold weather and darkness is more jarring when you don’t have champagne-fuelled Christmas parties to break up the gloom.

To add to the misery, workers across the country are still living with coronavirus-related restrictions for a third calendar year in a row. While Covid-related absences are increasing the workload for those lucky enough to evade the virus.

With no clear end in sight, making new year resolutions and getting excited for the year ahead is inevitably tougher than usual. It’s not surprising that motivation across the board is dwindling. So Management Today asked readers how they are planning to boost staff morale.