How to boost staff morale

MT Asks: What is your company doing to motivate staff as another year of the pandemic rolls round?

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Moral-boosting tips

January is well-known for its buzz-killing ability. The ice-cold weather and darkness is more jarring when you don’t have champagne-fuelled Christmas parties to break up the gloom.

To add to the misery, workers across the country are still living with coronavirus-related restrictions for a third calendar year in a row. While Covid-related absences are increasing the workload for those lucky enough to evade the virus.

With no clear end in sight, making new year resolutions and getting excited for the year ahead is inevitably tougher than usual. It’s not surprising that motivation across the board is dwindling. So Management Today asked readers how they are planning to boost staff morale. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today