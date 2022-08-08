Boosting rewards and recognition across a borderless workforce

Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Traditionally, a manager may have thanked employees by taking them for impromptu drinks or lunch – but this isn’t an option for those with global teams, not to mention the budget implications it can have. And even if money’s no object, how do you know what’s suitable to send someone around the world? What works in one country won’t necessarily work in another.

Amidst the growing decentralisation of the workforce, business leaders must ensure their people strategies are keeping pace with new ways of working. Top of the to-do list must be addressing reward and recognition.

So, how can you show appreciation for your people in a borderless business world?

HR teams must be creative in how they build a culture of appreciation. That’s why we developed our Celebration hub – to support businesses in weaving employee recognition into the fabric of their company culture, so it permeates through to every employee, in every location. It enables leaders to visibly recognise the achievements of their teams, whether they are in HQ or working remotely across the globe.

Recognition alone is a powerful tool. But when coupled with desirable rewards, the results can be exponential. We recently launched our Global Reward platform, a currency agnostic, fully borderless, points-based reward system. It allows managers to instantly allocate points to employees anywhere in the world as a reward. It could be for a job well done, to mark a significant milestone in their lives or simply to boost morale. Employees can then choose how to spend these points – with options ranging from meal delivery services to streaming subscriptions, or even exercise classes.

The pioneering system empowers people to choose meaningful rewards that bring them the most value. It also helps to create a sense of fairness across locations, which is instrumental in establishing and maintaining a strong and engaging culture.

The platform also makes it easier to drive budget decisions and activities by cutting through the red tape of tax obligations and exchange rates. This means that every employee can access a consistent rewards and benefits experience, without endless manual work for HR teams. It also removes any confusion around what value a reward has in different markets, making the process quick and seamless.

Ultimately, when becoming borderless, businesses must look for efficiencies and harmonise wherever possible. Being able to reward everyone fairly, without creating more work for yourself, is a HR gamechanger.

Gautam Sahgal is the chief executive of Perkbox