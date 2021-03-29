Boris is wrong: Remote working will be the new normal

Management Today research shows that WFH is here to stay - in some capacity.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Boris Johnson recently dismissed the notion that Britain is facing a big reset in the way we work. 

Speaking at a rail industry conference the Prime Minister said that “remote working won’t be the new normal” and that in a few short months employees will be “consumed once again” by their desire to work with others in person.

But 64% of Management Today readers said the PM “is wrong” in his assessment of remote working. 

