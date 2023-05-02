The boss who spends $200k commuting on the corporate jet

If you thought your season pass was expensive, spare a thought for the American bedding company Tempur Sealy, who is stumping up nearly $200k for its CEO to commute to the office.



The FT’s Alphaville blog dug through the Kentucky-based company’s recent proxy statement, and discovered that its CEO Scott L. Thompson expensed $258,255 of travel on corporate aircraft last year. So far, perhaps so normal, for a US CEO travelling to various manufacturing and retail locations across the large country.

But also included in the statement was the following paragraph: “Pursuant to SEC rules, certain uses of corporate aircraft, including commuting from an executive’s personal residence to the Company’s headquarters in a different city, is considered “personal” and thus must be disclosed as a perquisite. For 2022, $199,283 of Mr. Thompson’s use of Company aircraft was comprised of commuting flights.” Ouch.

A Tempur Sealy spokesperson defended the flights to the FT: “Scott Thompson’s use of corporate aircraft for extensive travel to our manufacturing locations and retail stores around the world is aligned with the company’s business objectives and fully complies with his employment agreement and company policy.”