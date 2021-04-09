My boss told me to 'suck up the stress' - and I listened

The leaders that made me: Daryl Woodhouse’s workaholic tendencies eventually caught up with him.

Ever since he left school at 18, Daryl Woodhouse has wanted to prove that he is not a loser. In his eyes the antidote to the years of bullying he experienced between the ages of six and 18 was to be 'successful' in his career.

For him there was only one way to do this: working harder than everyone else, during his early career at corporate banks and later after he founded his own business, Advantage Business Partnerships.

However, this extreme work ethic would soon catch up with him.