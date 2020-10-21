My boss used to take credit for my work

The leader that made me: We Are Social’s Tom Bayliss had a manager who favoured winging it over proper preparation.

When the deadline is looming and the buck stops with you, it’s easy to forget that how you act as a manager has an impact on your team, whether you intend it to or not.

This can be both good and bad. If you encourage your team to be open with their emotions and accept mistakes, it’s likely you’ll create the psychological safety for them to thrive. On the other hand, if you regularly work late and answer emails at the weekend, expect your team to feel the pressure to do so in return, even if you’ve stressed to them not to.

It’s a lesson that Tom Bayliss, now chief client officer at creative agency We Are Social, tries to remember with his teams. After all he knows just what it feels like when the boss fails to value their colleagues.