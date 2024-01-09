Brand extensions – short-term gimmick or powerful business tool?

In the past few weeks, brand extensions have been grabbing the headlines. We’ve seen McDonald’s announce CosMc’s, its new retro-style restaurant focusing on hot and cold drinks, taking the chain firmly into Starbucks’ territory. It has ambitions to open in 10 locations by the end of 2024. While IKEA is expanding from its homeware heartland into wellness by launching Dajlien, its first workout equipment and kit this month.

IKEA made the move after carrying out home visits in several cities around the world and finding that people were increasingly looking for exercise options at home – but ones that weren’t an eyesore in their living spaces. So it designed its range in soothing shades and appealing shapes.

This was a classic example of a business looking carefully at what its customers are up to, what they do in other moments of their lives that chime with the brand’s existing positioning and targeting – and then offering the opportunity for the brand to show up and shape new customer interactions in different areas. A business can build on the loyalty and trust that it has already established and hope that it translates into new markets and categories.