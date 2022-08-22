Take a break and grow your company

Getting time away from a business is crucial to success - here's how to do it without worrying about work.

I have always been brought up to believe that working more equates to being more successful, more input equates to more output; and as a business leader this translates to ‘more work will generate more profit’. I’d like to challenge this. Does more work really mean more profit? Do we have to put in ludicrously long hours in order to be successful? Sometimes working less and spending time away from your business is crucial for success.

As a business leader, you constantly make decisions and face challenges, which is mentally exhausting. But fatigue and stress don’t tend to lead to inspiration or innovation. Sometimes in order to succeed as an entrepreneur you need to work on your business, not in your business.

When you’re immersed in something, it can be difficult to be objective or not feel bogged down with the minutiae of day-to-day tasks. By stepping away from something, we often gain new perspectives or come up with fresh ideas - whether you’re in a mentorship group, or on a two-week getaway with the family.