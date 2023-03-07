Breaking the glass ceiling…only to hit the age barrier

On International Women’s Day, it’s befitting to spend a moment thinking about women in the workplace, particularly menopausal ones. Why? Because I believe that age discrimination, towards what’s disparagingly termed “women of a certain age”, is very widespread.

I started my career as a female entrepreneur in 1995 aged 25. How things have improved, and we should be so proud of that improvement over the last three decades. Back then, my own mother was horrified and worried that I was starting a business on my own. What on earth would I know about starting a business, let alone running one? Her expectation largely, was that I might work for a while, marry, give birth, and look after the family in the traditional way.

Nothing wrong with that either, not by a long way, but perhaps not for everyone. My business partner at the time (a man) was asked in new business meetings we attended together why he'd brought me, his assistant, along. In a rather pathetic way, I often resorted to the “I’ve got a degree from Cambridge University” card to do all I could to dispel the “young, dumb, blonde” perception. Apparently, I presented too young as a female to be in the room.