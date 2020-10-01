How to breathe new life into a stagnant business

And other rules for changing hearts and minds, with Clario Tech CEO Alun Baker.

Cybersecurity is full of acronyms. You’ll probably be aware that VPN is virtual private network, and maybe that AVP is advanced persistent threat. But do you know what a PUP is?

I’ll give you a clue - you don’t want to be one. Just ask Mackeeper.

Probably Unwanted Product was the label given to Mackeeper’s antivirus software by many of its sector rivals. Years of no innovation, following a “lazy” growth strategy focused on third-party installs, had slowly eaten away at Mackeeper’s reputation and profitability.