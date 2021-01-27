Brexit red tape: Your struggles and solutions

Management Today finds out how businesses are working around the challenges of Britain’s post-Brexit trade agreement.

Brexit might be done and dusted, but the UK-EU free trade agreement is resulting in fresh problems for businesses.

The reality of leaving the European Union's customs and regulatory territory means new taxes, additional paperwork and border checks.

On top of the increased cost of moving goods across the English Channel, businesses that relied on seamless supply chains have faced extreme disruption, for example with delays resulting in freshly caught fish being left to rot as Scottish exporters cannot get them to the EU market.