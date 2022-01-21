Has Brexit been a secret boon for British business?

A year has passed since the transition period ended, so how have British businesses coped with the UK’s exit from Europe? Have the predictions of disaster come to pass or (whisper it) has Brexit proved to be a hit?

A man was sat on the train wearing a slogan T-shirt with “Brexit” in big letters, followed by a faux dictionary definition of the noun: “The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed.”

Just to clear up any lingering ambiguity about the wearer’s take on the topic, it was to be pronounced [toht.a.li.krap]. If the intention was to get a reaction, it worked. There were beaming smiles from some and looks of utter disgust and imprecations under the breath from others.

As you may remember from the period before the B-word was replaced by the C-word [Covid] as the predominant topic of national conversation in early 2020, there was not much fence-sitting involved on the issue.