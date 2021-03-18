How to bring your workforce with you during a company rebrand

When Toluna CEO and founder Frederic-Charles Petit decided to push ahead with his company’s rebrand, in the middle of a pandemic, he had more than 1,400 employees across four continents to unite.

The leading consumer intelligence platform provider had pivoted towards digital solutions over the past 20 years, but by 2020 Petit was becoming increasingly aware that Toluna’s market positioning and its branding no longer aligned.

At the same time, he wanted to bring together its recent acquisitions Harris Interactive and KuRunData under the parent company’s brand umbrella. Petit was convinced a company-wide rebrand was necessary; the trick would be getting buy in.