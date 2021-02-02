Britain's Most Admired: The big winners and the biggest losers
The firms that have risen fastest and fallen hardest since last year's rankings.
The biggest winners
Chemring Group
Up 169 (234 to 65)
This critical defence supplier spent 2019 in the doldrums, after a fatal accident at its Wiltshire flare factory led to reputational and operational damage. But it has ended 2020 on a high – in November, the business, which produces electronic protective equipment and missile components, confirmed £30m of contracts with the UK government to supply the RAF and Royal Navy.
It marks a welcome return to growth for the acquisitive £750m firm, which began life making filaments for gas lighting and has expanded rapidly into the US in recent decades, becoming a leading supplier to the US military. Helpfully, it also means it is likely to record a significant rise in profits this year, in one of relatively few areas of the economy with a decidedly sunny outlook.