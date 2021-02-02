Britain's Most Admired: The big winners and the biggest losers

The biggest winners

Chemring Group

Up 169 (234 to 65)

This critical defence supplier spent 2019 in the doldrums, after a fatal accident at its Wiltshire flare factory led to reputational and operational damage. But it has ended 2020 on a high – in November, the business, which produces electronic protective equipment and missile components, confirmed £30m of contracts with the UK government to supply the RAF and Royal Navy.

It marks a welcome return to growth for the acquisitive £750m firm, which began life making filaments for gas lighting and has expanded rapidly into the US in recent decades, becoming a leading supplier to the US military. Helpfully, it also means it is likely to record a significant rise in profits this year, in one of relatively few areas of the economy with a decidedly sunny outlook.