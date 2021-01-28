Britain's Most Admired Companies 2020: The full list
Find out how the UK's leading employers rated their peers.
We all want to be admired, but it matters who is doing the admiring. That is what makes Britain's Most Admired Companies such a unique survey of corporate reputation.
For over 25 years, it has presented a picture of the UK's leading businesses as seen through their harshest, most grudging critics: their rivals.
The results for 2020 - a year of unprecented turbulence in many industries - are published here and in Management Today's latest print magazine. See below for methodological notes.