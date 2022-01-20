Britain's Most Admired Companies 2021: The big losers

SSP Group suffered the largest fall in the rankings.

Logo stating Britain's Most Admired Companies 2021

SSP Group

Down 208 (70 → 278)

It’s been quite a couple of years for SSP, which runs the Cafe Ritazza and Upper Crust food chains as well as numerous franchising operations. Even as other hospitality firms celebrated an upturn in fortunes, second-half revenues for 2021 were only 39% of 2019 levels as commuters trickled back into offices and labour and input costs headed northwards. The business has restructured and will be hoping for some magic from incoming chief executive Patrick Coveney, who turned Greencore into the UK’s biggest food service firm.

Ultra Electronics

Down 199 (42 → 241)

