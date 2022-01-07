Britain's Most Admired Companies 2021: The full list

How the UK's leading employers rated their peers.

Logo stating Britain's Most Admired Companies 2021

We all want to be admired, but it matters who is doing the admiring. That is what makes Britain's Most Admired Companies such a unique survey of corporate reputation.

For over 25 years, it has presented a picture of the UK's leading businesses as seen through their harshest, most grudging critics: their rivals.

The results for 2021 are published below and in Management Today's latest print magazine.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today