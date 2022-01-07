Britain's Most Admired Companies 2021: The full list
How the UK's leading employers rated their peers.
We all want to be admired, but it matters who is doing the admiring. That is what makes Britain's Most Admired Companies such a unique survey of corporate reputation.
For over 25 years, it has presented a picture of the UK's leading businesses as seen through their harshest, most grudging critics: their rivals.
The results for 2021 are published below and in Management Today's latest print magazine.