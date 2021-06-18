Britain's most admired consumer tech companies

Every year, Management Today publishes the Britain's Most Admired Companies survey, conducted independently by Echo Research. It measures the esteem with which the UK's largest businesses are held by their competitors and by leading City analysts, across a range of criteria including quality of goods and services, and financial soundness.

Many of the world's largest, fastest growing and most famous businesses are in consumer digital services, which is a new sector for Most Admired.

Here are the top 11 firms in the sector, as voted by their peers.