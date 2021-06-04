British Business Bank: Stop panicking over inflation

“It also doesn't look like Britain is heading towards a recession,” says the Government-owned bank’s CEO Catherine Lewis La Torre.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

While only a fortune teller (or perhaps the bookies) could predict what’s in store for Britain’s economy in the year ahead, the British Business Bank is ideally placed to make a well-informed guess.

Despite last year's headlines which warned that Britain’s economy had plunged into the deepest recession since records began, the Government-owned bank is forecasting a bounce back. Its CEO Catherine Lewis La Torre, tells Management Today why businesses needn’t brace themselves for a recession and rising inflation.

"As the economy clicks back into gear, businesses need to be watching whether inflation is rising in a concerted way, or whether what we're seeing is just a temporary blip in the inflation rate. 

