British Heart Foundation CEO: "I have no interest in competition for its own merit"

My love of science started young, combing beaches for fossils on the Northeast coastline. This deep curiosity for how the world works was transformed into a passion for helping others the moment my sister was born with a disability. Since then, I’ve been lucky to have many fabulous mentors who’ve shaped who I am and how I try to make an impact.

She left to be chief operating officer at the Institute of Cancer Research and rejoined the BHF in February 2020 as chief executive. In her current role, she had the difficult task of leading the organisation through the pandemic, which included dealing with a loss of £10m a month due to the forced closure of its 730 shops. BHF is the largest charity retailer in the UK. She believes partnerships, not competition, with peers is critical to success, and has held a range of exec and non-exec roles at international organisations including Wellcome, The Royal Marsden NHS Trust, The Human Tissue Authority and Brain Research UK. She is currently the chair of the Cranfield Trust, president of the European Heart Network and chair of the Global Cardiovascular Funders Forum. Here are some of her key insights into her leadership journey.

Unusually for a CEO, Dr Charmaine Griffiths began her career as a scientist. She left the lab to join the British Heart Foundation in 2003, where she held a series of roles in public affairs, tech and operations before joining the board in 2015.

Like so many others who make our BHF team today, my family has lost grandparents and uncles to heart disease, but our work never felt more personal than when my Dad had triple bypass surgery at the height of the pandemic in 2021. I’m also touched and inspired every day by the patients we hear from, our colleagues who go the extra mile, and the spirit of collaboration across our brilliant global research community.

HER EARLY CAREER

My first proper job was a six-month placement from the University of Bath to the biochemistry department at Virginia Tech when I was 18, where I spent long days isolating enzymes from ancient bacteria. I learnt quite a bit about phosphatases and published my first paper, but I learnt far more than that. From my first day I was hooked by the thrill of discovery science and the sheer determination it takes, and left Virginia with a lifelong love of country music and big landscapes.

SETTING THE BHF'S 'NORTH STAR' DURING COVID

I remember the crisp winter morning of Monday 10 February when I returned to the BHF vividly. Of course, none of us knew that just weeks later the Covid pandemic would sweep the UK, and the impact that would have.



It soon became clear that the carefully prepared induction and plans were no longer relevant. The crisis distilled what mattered most to us as a BHF team, simply and quickly.

We set four simple priorities in March 2020 that became our North Star for over two years and are still at the core of all we do today. One, do what we can to support the 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory disease, knowing that Covid posed more of a risk to them than most.

Two, look after our people - 4,000 colleagues and 20,000 volunteers - through a life-changing experience for many.

Three, protect our life-saving researchers and the brilliant scientists who power the progress patients urgently need. And finally, do everything we can to sustain the BHF for the long term.



These simple statements chartered our course through unprecedented chaos. We had to close over 730 BHF shops, stores and offices across the UK for over eight months, cancel much-loved fundraising events, while we still needed to protect our support for patients and funding for research. As we weathered a devastating 50% drop in income and complex operational challenges, there is no doubt in my mind that in the darkest of times we saw the best of our BHF team.



Every day the spirit, little acts of kindness, and sheer drive and innovation got us through the toughest of moments and decisions, sometimes one day at a time. And that BHF magic persisted and has accelerated our recovery so that next year we are aiming to make our biggest investment in research in BHF’s 62-year history.

AVOIDING COMPETITION

When it comes to saving and improving lives, we have far too much to do with too little. Although I’m deeply competitive by nature, I have no interest in competition for its own merit in our work. For me, far more can be achieved when people and organisations come together and collaborate to have even more impact, which is what the people we’re here to serve, deserve.



I think that people instinctively sense in their leaders when they love what they do. Clarity of direction and excellent communication were essentials for any leader but when I look back at my first two years leading the BHF through the pandemic I’ve learnt how vital they are to exceptional performance in crisis and regular working.

THE MOST SURPRISING THING DONATED TO A BHF STORE

Here are three things that surprise people about the BHF. First it is the UK’s largest charity retailer – saving over 57,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste and turning it into millions of pounds for lifesaving research. This year we will sell around 25 million donated items, including 103,000 sofas.



Second, we have more than 17,000 volunteers – many of whom use the opportunity as a stepping stone into paid employment. Third, we are the world’s biggest charity retailer on eBay, selling more than 236,000 items on the platform every year.

We have some weird and wonderful items donated to our shops. A couple of years ago, we sold an early Beatles record on which Paul McCartney’s name was spelt incorrectly, making it a unique collector’s item. It sold for nearly £10,000.

Thanks to the generosity of Michael Sheen’s parents, we were able to auction off several of the actor’s suits. And just a few weeks ago, we found a Cartier watch among our donations, which fetched around £10,000. We couldn’t be more grateful for these, and all our donations.

ON GETTING MORE WOMEN INTO SCIENCE

As the first female CEO of the BHF, I am proud of the work we’re doing to ignite change in cardiovascular health, in research, and for all our colleagues - ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion runs through everything we do.



I’m particularly focused on how the BHF can tackle the unacceptable gender inequalities we face in science, medicine and healthcare. Right now, just 15% of UK cardiologists are women, and what’s more, women who suffer hearts attacks are around 50% more likely to be misdiagnosed than men. At the BHF, we just can’t stand for such inequality.



In May 2022 we launched our first equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) strategy, to help us become a better BHF and use our voice and influence to bring about change. In our case, ensuring equal outcomes isn’t just the right thing to do; it will save and improve countless lives.

ON WILD SWIMMING

I play online chess with my wonderful Dad every Sunday, wherever we are. I love gardening and wood sculpture. I met my Scottish author and documentary filmmaker husband Barry when we were both neuroscientists in the lab. We both love travel and hiking, and in the last couple of years I've taken up wild swimming, which I love for the quiet and connectedness.

