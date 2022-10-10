Brompton CEO: “British industry needs to give itself a kick up the ass”

Last Updated: 15 hours ago

WBA: People think it's cool to go work for Google or sit on a beanbag. But getting kids to spend all day long peering at screens - and 80% of it is total and utter dross - isn't adding value to the world. They [Big Tech] have sucked in some amazingly smart people, but they’ve sold them a dud. Conversely, making stuff, inventing, finding solutions to problems is awesome. But our industry is associated with dark satanic mills or old blokes wearing grey suits and ties. It needs shaking up. British manufacturing needs to give itself a kick up the ass because we are in the coolest flipping industry, but our PR is completely pants. Our industries are in the arse end of nowhere with gates and you are not allowed in. We need to open up our industries. We need to get into schools and bring in children. We need to show them how cool it is - that’s why we’re building our new factory. You don’t have to be an engineer, you can be in marketing or IT, but you are working with a business solving some of the world’s problems. I will invite any politician to see the factory. If they think that industry is dead and it's all about the service industry, that's not true. The globalised world is under threat. We need to look in our own backyard to create things and not think that we can just outsource the nasty dirty stuff to cheap labour.

“Wheeeeeeee.” Management Today is flying along the road in a rather dull business park in Greenford, west London, enjoying the power boost from the first Brompton e-bike, a product that was several years in the making. The iconic, high-end, foldable bikes are a familiar sight in cities across the world, a staple of commuter trains and trusted under-desk companions. A colourful collection greeted MT at Brompton’s factory reception, where we were met by the long-standing, shorts-clad, CEO Will Butler-Adams. He insisted we go for a spin on the new titanium bike (it’s really light) and electric bike (it’s really zippy), before taking us on a tour of the factory floor - well rehearsed, but fascinating nonetheless. At the back, the synchronised bike assembly line, which, when workers pass the bikes to the next station, has the appearance of a well-choreographed musical dance. Over there, the two small parts that, in order to prevent the factory grinding to a halt during the shipping crisis, had to be flown in at a cost of £2m. Over here, the green flame sparking from the application of gold brazing which joins parts together. Brazing is Brompton’s welding equivalent, used because it creates less heat damage to the tubes, leaving them apparently stronger and lighter. It takes three years for a novice to become a “master brazer”, the most highly paid skill on the factory floor, and is work that generates such pride (and demands such accountability) that brazers initial their handiwork. In a way, this tells you much of what you need to know about the small British company that has become a globally-recognised bike brand. Its dedication to quality, craftsmanship, to doing things the right - not the easiest - way, are all principles baked into the company at inception by the rigorous founder Andrew Ritchie, who created the first prototype in 1975. Brompton is not only a rare British manufacturing success story of the past few years, but has also managed to make its bikes in an urban environment. In 2027, it will be on the move to Kent, investing £100m in an architecturally-ambitious factory on stilts above an Ashford floodplain. This will allow the brand to jump from the 70,000 bikes it made in 2021 to 200,000 a year, which will no doubt help with its current expansion in the US. The factory will also boast cycle paths and trails open to the public. Butler-Adams joined Brompton in 2002 after meeting a close friend of founder Andrew Ritchie on a bus: “It was a proper Sliding Doors moment." He had been running a chemical plant. Six years later, he led a management buyout of the business and has been CEO ever since. When he joined, the company made 500 bikes in two years, it now makes 600 bikes a day. Brompton has enjoyed steady average growth of 17% a year for the past 18 years. Factory tour complete, MT retreats to a lived-in corner behind Butler-Adams’ desk in the open plan office, next to the bookshelf where his old business plans are filed in a tatty green folder. He tells MT about his nearly fatal leadership lesson, his views on British manufacturing, and why compound growth is “a beautiful thing.”

You pay your skilled factory workers 30% higher than market rates, but your management staff 10% lower. Why?

There’s this philosophy that you mustn't have any staff turnover. I disagree. On the shop floor, I want continuity of experience. But in my management team, I want a bit of turnover to free up space for new talent, ideas and perspectives.



The people on the factory floor are our brand. If they don’t care about the bike, we’ll never produce something we’re proud of, and that will affect the customer’s experience.



Also the people on the shop floor are earning less. So a small change to their salary makes a massive difference to their life. We need people to have a family, to go on holiday, to have fun, because what the hell's life about if you can't do that?



They come in on London living wage, we train them, and the more skills they demonstrate the more they can earn, so it’s a win-win. We are old school in the sense that as long as we don't screw up the business it ought to be a job for life.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I am not a minutiae person. My job is not to tell people what to do, it’s to tell them what we're trying to achieve. I set the vision, then I recruit people who have the knowledge, experience and ideas to deliver it.



We have a problem where we've put the boss, the CEO, the entrepreneur, on this weird pedestal and it incorrectly makes out they're special. That is a big mistake. If you make the person at the top perfect, everyone else has to be perfect too and they won't tell you the truth.



I make everyone know I'm useless. I'm a fucking rolling disaster. If I'm imperfect, and I need help, then everyone else can be vulnerable too. They can tell us when there's a problem, they can share that they are not sure, they can raise a flag when something isn't going right. You need that because it's so easy to hide. All the massive corporate disasters happened because there’s a culture of pretending everything’s fine.



We have self-managed teams because the person doing the job knows more than the leader. People must have the confidence to make a decision. We've got to be empowered from the bottom-up.

You’ve been at the company for 18 years, and the CEO since 2008. Brompton has enjoyed an annual average growth rate of 17% since you’ve worked there. What do you make of this growth?

I'm interested in this little bike that was invented by Andrew Ritchie in 1975. It makes me smile, it makes our customers smile. Growth has never been the aim. All I'm interested in is trying to get more people onto bikes because it’s such a joy. It reminds you of your childhood, it gives you this sense of freedom. More people need to feel that, particularly as we live in cities.



So I'm just doing what I need to do to get to that. If I want to develop new products, I’ve got to make a profit. I need money to invest in R&D to create a light bike. Innovating comes with lots of mistakes, and mistakes are expensive. But I’d rather spend my money on innovating and making mistakes than on some overrated naff marketing campaign where I get some celebrity to pretend they like Brompton. That's just tosh, tosh, tosh.



Our growth is a consequence of ambition, nothing more. It hasn’t been straightforward. We've written business plans every year. None of them have come off. Not a single one. But the ambition and the vision never change.



You permanently think you're doing a crap job. You're permanently frustrated. But then you look back at the past 10 years and think “Bloody hell! Actually we’re doing ok”.

While your focus on quality is admirable, it may be limiting your potential growth. The criticism of UK business - and Brompton could be seen as a microcosm of this - is that we create successful businesses but struggle to build them to the next level. Do you think you’re ambitious enough?

As Warren Buffett said, compound growth is a beautiful thing.



Remember, I'm making something. If it was software I'm with you, because you can copy and paste software. But with making, you need capital equipment, you need to train people. You need to manage logistics, open up your distribution and improve your communication. I’ve got 900,000 customers in 50 countries, they need customer service.



In the time I've been here, we’ve grown from £1.7 million to £100m - that’s 17% compound growth so far. If we continue to grow by 20% a year, we’ll be over a billion in 12 years.



I’m 48 years old. By the time I’m 60, we’ll be worth a billion. [Sir James] Dyson is 74 and he’s on £2 billion. If I keep growing like that, then the business will be worth £2 billion by the time I’m 70.



That will do. And I take my staff with me. And I don’t leverage the business to within an inch of its life, take ridiculous risks or massive amounts of debt and stress everybody out. We’ve got to live while we grow our business.



So 20% a year in isolation isn’t very ambitious, but 20% a year for the next 12 years? That’s ambitious.

You mentioned Dyson, have you explored using your technology to make other products like him?

I think Dyson got to about £500m before he went into another product. There is a propensity for businesses to diversify a bit too early. It will come. We have delivered an electric bike which was a massive shift in the business. We’ve become a distributor in 20 countries. We’re in retail with our stores. We’ve done a lot with our business. It just happens to all be around a single product.

Brompton has “Britishness” attached to it. Has the blow to Brand Britain from Brexit affected the business?

We’re not selling Britishness. We’re selling a useful product that has to be better than anything that exists anywhere else in the world. If you start with Britishness, you're deluded, because we live in a global world, people in China are perfectly capable of producing fantastic things. So it's about producing an outstanding product. The Britishness is a nice little warm feeling that you discover at some point later.

What’s your biggest leadership lesson?

I used to challenge myself by going mountaineering and going on various expeditions. The first expedition I led to the Amazon went badly wrong due to my leadership. I nearly killed a load of people. It went properly pear-shaped. I learned from that.

What did you do wrong?

I knew what was going on, no-one else had a fucking clue. When things went pear-shaped, people got very, very scared and rightly so. I was so knackered and weak myself that I wasn't in a position to start having discussions with anyone.



That taught me a lot about leadership. You need to go in not being ‘the knowledge’. You need to be ‘the vision’, but the knowledge needs to be across your team. You need to help them but they're in control.

How do you personally manage the toll of leadership?

It’s difficult, this business is so addictive. You have to go home having failed every day, because you haven’t got through the work or responded to the emails. It’s just permanent failure.



I have to talk to myself, because I often find myself moving into that slippery slope of obsession and work, work, work. It is very dangerous, but it’s important that I don’t become a workaholic because otherwise everyone else thinks they have to do the same.



Recognise you've done as much as you could, and probably even a little bit more, and then don’t take it too seriously. You need your friends and your family to whop you around the place and say “get a fucking grip.”

Have you seen what it takes to be a good leader change over time?

I think culture has changed, which is good. Empathetic leadership has always been my style. I don’t ascribe to this hard-nosed, shout at people, have your big desk with your flash car style. I come to work in shorts, my desk is with everybody else. My job is to serve my team.



When I took over, I said to my team, if you want to know what I earn, just ask me. It took someone three years to ask. If they think I earn too much, go and see what some other fuckers are earning, and you’ll see you are getting good value. If I can’t justify what I earn to my own staff, that’s pretty shameful.

You’ve said you don’t aspire to be a unicorn. Why?

Because it’s all built on sand. There are some exceptions, but we need to get people to realise that is not normal. You might win the lottery, but it's unlikely. Mostly it’s compound growth.



So start. It doesn’t happen in three years, it takes 20. It’s a bloody good journey. You have a lot of fun. But you're not going to be a millionaire overnight. Recognise that one step in front of another is how you climb a mountain, a jetsuit is pretty unrealistic.

