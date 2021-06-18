How to build a business without burning out

Growing a company is an enriching and deeply rewarding experience. But it’s also highly stressful, full of uncertainty and all consuming.

More often than not long hours, a lack of sleep and putting the business over personal life are glorified as the route to success. Tesla founder Elon Musk infamously urged ambitious employees and entrepreneurs that they need to work 80-100 hour weeks in order to achieve success.

A new research paper has studied the impact that this can have on entrepreneurs, and importantly how they can mitigate it.