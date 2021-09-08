The pandemic showed businesses could innovate in the face of catastrophe. Now we need to apply these lessons to tackle climate change, argues Phil Rowley

This article is about hope, not despair. And I want readers to finish it feeling motivated and better prepared to tackle what could be the business challenge of the century.

But before we get there, we have to take a brutal reality check about the stability of the global economy in a warming world.

Four years ago, before the pandemic and the now daily news bulletins showing wildfires and floods, independent economists looking at the effects of climate change found that future damage estimates range from 2% to 10% or more of global GDP per year.