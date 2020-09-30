Is it any of your business what your employees do outside of work?

What would you do if you found out one of your employees had been running an influential fake news website in their spare time?

That was the choice facing executives at the US investment bank Citigroup last month after one of its IT directors, Jason Gelinas, was outed as being the brains behind Qmap.pub.

The website is part of an online network peddling QAnon, a shadowy far right conspiracy theory that claims among other things that Donald Trump is spearheading a global war against paedophile rings and Satan worshippers. Qmap.pub is now closed, and Gelinas is on paid leave, pending investigation.