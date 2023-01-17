Business is only institution viewed as ethical and competent, finds research

Business is now viewed as the only global sector that is both ethical and competent, according to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Business is 54 points ahead of government in terms of competence and has a 30-point lead on ethics. Factors including the treatment of staffers during the pandemic and return to work have helped to fuel a 20-point jump on ethics over the past three years.

Edelman CEO Richard Edelman also highlighted businesses’ response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with more than 1,000 companies having curtailed operations in Russia, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives after the murder of George Floyd and a continued investment in environmental, social and governance efforts.