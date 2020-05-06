What business leaders can learn from Andrew Cuomo

Opinion: New York’s governor has made us feel closer together at a time when we’re physically more distant.

Andrew Cuomo’s briefings during this unprecedented crisis are being hailed for their ‘wisdom and competence’ by the likes of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, and TV presenter John Oliver.

The New York governor already had a reputation for forthright speaking, but he has won fulsome praise in recent weeks for also showing a reassuring tone during his regular briefings, delivering facts in a way that his audience can digest, relate to and understand.

Even fellow Brit-in-America John Oliver, who is not Cuomo’s biggest fan, found time to praise him. Cuomo is certainly not flawless and he can be a divisive figure but the last few weeks have seen him deal with an unpredictable situation with vigour.