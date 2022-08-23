What business leaders can learn from the Tory leadership battle

“Those who kid themselves and others will never lead a truly remarkable business.”

If you, like us, have been watching the spectacle of the Tory leadership battle, you might have spotted some interesting leadership dynamics at play. Every day, there’s yet more over-promising, back-tracking, in-fighting and entrenchment in a bid to win favour. And let’s not forget that both candidates are actually on the same side and will have to work together when it’s all over.

If their leadership skills during this contest are anything to go by then they, and the country, could be in for a bumpy ride.

So what’s wrong with their leadership skills and what lessons can we as business leaders learn from what’s being played out?