How business leaders are reacting to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

As the world watches the crisis escalate, here's how some of the world's most high-profile business leaders have responded.

It’s been one month since Russia announced the commencement of "special military operations" in Ukraine.

In response, governments across the globe have applied sanctions against Russia while calls to condemn the invasion have also reached the corporate world.

Some firms have been quick to take a stance by joining the growing list of major Western brands to quit Russia. Other brands, including Burger King, Subway and Nestlé, are under pressure from customers, who are threatening to boycott brands that won't sever ties with Russia.