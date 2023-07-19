What do business leaders make of Threads?

Having a good solid social media strategy is fundamental to running a successful business. Not only can it be used to advertise your business and generate extra revenue, it also provides customers and users a window into your organisation. Every organisation should have at least one social media account. According to figures from DataReportal’s Digital 2023 April Global Statshot Report, social networks are the top reason people aged between 16 and 34 use the internet, with Facebook the most popular platform used for marketing purposes (21.5%). YouTube is hot on its heels in second place, followed by WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok.

But there’s a new kid on the block. Threads, launched earlier this month by Facebook creator Meta, has taken the digital world by storm, surpassing 150 million downloads in just two short weeks. The fanfare surrounding the app’s launch showcased the battle for dominance between Zuckerberg’s Meta and Musk's Twitter platforms, as the Threads interface is strikingly similar to that of Twitter. The popular thought sharing app has undergone some rapid changes of late; since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over more than one million users have deleted their accounts and moved to other platforms and the company has lost almost half of its advertising revenue since his takeover in October 2022 (£33bn).

But what do business leaders make of this new platform?