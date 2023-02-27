How to be a business prepper

Not so long ago, 'preppers' were the butt of the joke. Now, businesses would do well to learn from survivalism.

Not so long ago, so-called ‘preppers’ were the butt of many a joke, sniggered at by the less apocalyptically-minded for their habit of hoarding survival equipment and emergency rations, in the hope of by being the last people left standing when the societal collapse they were so eagerly preparing for finally came to pass.

These days however, there is a nervous edge to the laughter about tin foil hatters living in caves and waiting for the world to end. Food shortages, price inflation, political instability and war in Europe increasingly make filling the cellar with tins of baked beans, camping gear and jars of peanut butter look, if not exactly sensible, then at least less crazy than it did a couple of years ago. Sales of private survival bunkers are reportedly booming: fortune favours the prepared mind, as the old saying goes, and never more so than in times of uncertainty.

For the nation’s hard-pressed small businesses this is perhaps especially true. With strikes, cost crises and related economic gloom filling headlines and newsfeeds as a new ‘winter of discontent’ sets in, the temptation for business owners to preserve what they have, hunker down in the metaphorical basement and wait for the storm to pass is great.