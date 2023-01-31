What business should really make of Jeremy Hunt’s plan for growth

Last Updated: 4 hours ago

As surely as the quest for world domination is baked into the DNA of every James Bond villain, chancellors of the exchequer seem hardwired to assume that the best thing that could possibly happen to the British economy would be for it to metamorphose into the next Silicon Valley.



Jeremy Hunt made that very pitch in a speech at Bloomberg’s head office in the City of London last week to an audience that included representatives of Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft. The rhetoric wasn’t quite up there with Harold Wilson’s famous “white heat of technology” speech, credited with winning Labour the 1964 general election, but it was lauded as “music to the ears of the tech industry” by Russ Shaw, founder of the Tech London Advocates network.



Yet the fact that Hunt was effectively reiterating Wilson’s message, almost 60 years on – and, indeed, echoing Gordon Brown when he was chancellor back in 2009 – does suggest that creating a thoroughly modern British economy is much more difficult than prime ministers and chancellors are inclined to believe.



Enterprise, especially digital enterprise, was one of the “four Es” on which Hunt said the government’s growth strategy rests – the others being education, employment and everywhere (code for ‘levelling up’). He admitted the British ecionomy’s weaknesses – poor productivity, a skills gap and low business investment – but insisted “talk of British declinism is just wrong”.



The business lobby greeted Hunt’s remarks with a few E’s of their own. Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, decried his speech as “E for empty”. The British Chamber of Commerce chipped in with two more E’s – energy and exports – which it argued Hunt needed to address in his March budget.



Any hopes the Treasury harboured of boosting business morale were scotched, days later, when the IMF forecast that the UK economy would shrink by 0.6% between the final quarter of 2022 and the final quarter of 2023 – making it the only major country to slide into recession this year.

The Bank of England is expected to issue a similar forecast later this week which, as bad as it sounds, would be a significant upgrade on its last prediction of a 1.9% fall in GDP this year.

Even if the IMF is right, this recession would be much, much milder than the credit crunch when, in the last three months of 2006 alone, the UK economy shrank by 2.1%



The Institute of Directors’ Ussher also challenged Hunt’s Silicon Valley dream as simplistic, arguing that “our future growth path also depends on the millions of decisions made by the leaders of small businesses in every sector” – companies which, she implied, found little to encourage them in the chancellor’s ‘growth strategy’.



If you believe the hype, Britain is already awash with Silicon Valleys. Silicon Glen (in Scotland), the East London Tech City (formerly known as Silicon Roundabout) and Silicon Fen (around Cambridge) are the most famous.