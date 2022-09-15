Should your business shut because of the Queen?

“The Queen exemplified the spirit of carrying on, even during difficult times… As a business community, we should follow her example”, says Kiki McDonough, The Royal Family jeweller.

Businesses across Britain are shutting their doors on the day of the Queen’s state funeral.



Aldi, John Lewis, Harrods, Homebase and Odeon cinemas are among many high street chains to close on Monday 19th September to mark their respect to the late monarch and to allow workers to observe the activities.



Retailers are not required to shut on the day of the funeral, with the Government guidance stating it’s “at the discretion of individual businesses”.

