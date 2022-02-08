In business we trust: how companies have become our most reliable institutions

The year is 2022 and we have reached peak scepticism. We are living in what feels like a dystopian age of misinformation and fake news, where social media posts are constantly being fact-checked and traditional bastions of journalistic integrity, such as the BBC, are having their reliability brought into question.

Never before has the phrase “fake news” been Tweeted, Facebooked or spouted over the tops of newspapers with such confidence by members of the general public, many of whom brazenly disregard anything touted by the government or mainstream media.

Figures published by reputation management specialist Edelman’s respected 2022 Trust Barometer, which has more than 36,000 respondents, shows a staggering 76% of people across 28 countries are concerned about the potential weaponisation of false information or fake news - up four percentage points from 2021.