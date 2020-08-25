The business value of uncomfortable truths

Octopus Group co-founder Simon Rogerson on why honesty is the best policy.

by Stephen Jones

At the heart of entrepreneurialism is a willingness to take chances, which means you will almost certainly experience failure more often than success.

If risk-averse and bureaucratic behemoths really want to imitate the nimbleness and dynamism of a start-up, they therefore need to get comfortable failing, says Simon Rogerson, CEO and co-founder of Octopus Group. 

It’s the ability to learn from mistakes that has driven Octopus’s growth from a small investment firm in 2000 to a multi-billion pound group spanning energy, real estate and financial services, Rogerson tells Management Today’s Adam Gale at our Leadership Lesson’s Live conference. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package