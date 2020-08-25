The business value of uncomfortable truths

Octopus Group co-founder Simon Rogerson on why honesty is the best policy.

At the heart of entrepreneurialism is a willingness to take chances, which means you will almost certainly experience failure more often than success.

If risk-averse and bureaucratic behemoths really want to imitate the nimbleness and dynamism of a start-up, they therefore need to get comfortable failing, says Simon Rogerson, CEO and co-founder of Octopus Group.

It’s the ability to learn from mistakes that has driven Octopus’s growth from a small investment firm in 2000 to a multi-billion pound group spanning energy, real estate and financial services, Rogerson tells Management Today’s Adam Gale at our Leadership Lesson’s Live conference.