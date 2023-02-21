How can businesses apply “chaos monkey” theory?

Rather than avoiding failure at all costs, leaders should practise intentional failures to root out vulnerabilities before they escalate.

When faced with a frightening situation, the human body enters into three possible states; fight, flight or freeze. In flight or freeze mode, the body either runs away from the problem or rejects it completely, seizing up at the prospect of having to deal with it.

But when the body enters fight mode, a person is ready to face the issue head on and will take whatever is thrown at them. For business leaders, one of the biggest fears is failure and every decision they make is in an effort to avoid failure at all costs. This can take up a significant amount of time and energy away from growing a business.

But there is a theory that supports the idea of failure being a positive force for a business.