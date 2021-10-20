How have businesses celebrated Black History Month?

Black History Month encourages people to celebrate their heritage and culture. As October draws to a close, MT spoke to three businesses about how they have marked the month.

October is Black History Month – a four-week annual campaign dedicated to shining a spotlight on, educating, and celebrating the achievements of black Britons.

This year it has adopted the ‘Proud to Be’ slogan, and its aim, says BHM editor Catherine Ross, is to “inspire and share the pride people have in their heritage and culture.”

So how have companies been showcasing the diversity of their people? MT spoke to three businesses who marked the event to find out what they did: