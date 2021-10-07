How businesses are coping with Britain’s shortages

MT Asks: What does the current crisis actually mean for businesses?

From a lack of lorry drivers and empty shelves to a war on retaining workers, Britain is experiencing shortages across the board.

Petrol stations running dry has meant some unlucky sods, like Kirstie Allsopp, have had to abandon their empty tanked car altogether. Meanwhile, one headline warns that Britain’s quintessential Christmas chocolates, Quality Street, may be low in supply amid a lack of workers. The horror. Even here on Management Today, we are feeling the brunt of a tight labour market (read: budding business journalists, contact us).

In addition to making workers feel overstretched and frustrated, industry-wide shortages are causing supply chains to crumble. The result? Rising costs where demand exceeds supply, shipping delays - much to the annoyance of businesses and customers alike - and warnings of impending stagflation.