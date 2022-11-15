Businesses are eyeing up global expansion to escape the recession

As the economy shrinks, businesses are looking overseas for growth. But it's easier said than done.

In the fall-out from the Covid-19 health crisis, national lockdowns and war in Russia, Britain’s economy is looking bleak. It’s the only G7 country with a smaller economy than pre-pandemic, meanwhile, a shrinking economy points to the start of a lengthy recession,

Feeling the hit of rising costs and low consumer confidence, businesses are hoping the grass is greener in pastures new with 70% looking to expand globally in 2023. According to the research by Airwallex, most of those businesses want to invest and grow their operations in Europe and North America (64%). Meanwhile, a third of those surveyed are preparing to expand into APAC, LATAM, Africa and the Middle East.

This comes as research consistently shows that business owners are worried about the future of their firm. On top of already high inflation and interest rates, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned ahead of the Autumn budget that taxes will increase, a serious issue for many of the UK’s 5.6 million businesses.