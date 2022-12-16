What businesses need to know about “goblin mode”

“Goblin mode” being voted as the word of the year by the Oxford English Dictionary says something about society, its current mood, and our habits – and it doesn’t paint a healthy picture.



Oxford defines the term as “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations”. Embracing the comforts of depravity isn’t something that should be celebrated and runs the risks of encouraging an unhealthy and unproductive workforce.



What do businesses need to know about goblin mode?



The early pandemic intensified feelings that extra hours were needed; many people worked almost constantly, fueling the burnout culture. This situation was extreme, and whenever we hit one extreme, the pendulum ultimately swings strongly in the other direction. As such, the response to feelings of burnout and stress may be met by ‘goblin mode’, but the danger is two-fold.



First, it promotes a sedentary lifestyle which has a clear detrimental impact on your health and wellbeing, more than 80% of adolescents and a quarter of adults globally are already not getting enough exercise and this runs the risk of several chronic health problems.



Secondly, it has a direct link to productivity and motivation, and can result in employees not only deprioritising their job, but falling ill, feeling restless and disengaged at work.



It is important that businesses are attuned to the mood of the workforce - whether that's career cushioning or slipping into the habits that goblin mode defines. Given goblin mode essentially relates to being unproductive, businesses must ensure their staff remain motivated and supported. If a colleague finds themselves retreating into goblin mode because of feeling constantly fatigued and demotivated, there could be something else going on that would be worth monitoring.



If this becomes chronic, or even experienced for brief periods of time, then it could have negative consequences. The WHO states that insufficient physical activity is the fourth leading risk factor for mortality, with inactivity linked to the development of chronic health problems like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression, dementia and cancer. With absenteeism on the rise, it’s never been more important for employers to look after their staff’s health.



What impact has ill-health had on the UK workforce?



An estimated 149.3 million working days were lost because of sickness or injury in the UK in 2021, and the sickness absence rate is now the highest since 2010. On average, staff are taking 4-6 sickness days each year. CBI research shows that, with better business led health interventions, this figure could be reduced by one sick day per year.



Meanwhile, there’s a recruitment crisis as companies grapple with trends like quiet quitting, burnout culture and now, goblin mode. It is essential managers can spot signs that employees are slipping into bad habits and implement solutions to support their colleagues.



With the hybrid-working model set to stay, many employees will be working from the same room they sleep in, and don’t have the daily commute and breaks to divide their days. Employees can go a full day without any face-to-face interaction, spending long hours in front of a computer screen, and not leaving the house for fresh air, all of which are detrimental to health and are habits which foster goblin mode.



Who is responsible for employee health and wellbeing?



The onus is on employers to help and come up with new solutions to keep staff mentally and physically happy. Since the pandemic, there’s a far greater emphasis on workplaces supporting the wellbeing of their staff. Yet, almost a quarter (24 per cent) of those in our survey said they didn’t feel their employer was fully supporting their wellbeing.



Employers must bolster their packages – beyond the salary – to attract and retain the best talent. Recent data found that in the UK, 89% of Generation Z members of staff would resign if their employer did not focus on employee wellbeing.



So, how can businesses practically support the wellbeing of its workforce and avoid employees retreating to goblin mode?



In the first instance, managers can ensure their employees are aware of the health benefits available to them. Companies can also offer low cost options like subsidised gym membership or free subscriptions to wellness apps. However, unless there is consistent uptake and use of these schemes, there is little evidence they offer significant health improvements.



In the case that employees are working from home, then managers should encourage their employees to take regular active breaks away from their screens. Going outside to get fresh air and being exposed to daylight is vital – something we also avoid when in goblin mode.



Alternatively, think about how to motivate staff to take annual health checks where these are on offer. Preventative healthcare, such as early-stage health screening and diagnostics can identify underlying causes of fatigue and other illnesses by pinpointing, for example, any deficiencies in vitamin D or ferratin. Given this, early-stage diagnostics and preventive strategies should form the backbone of employers’ health and wellbeing offering to mitigate future risks to employee health.



This will ensure that Britain’s workforce is healthy, reducing long-term absences from work and boosting the economy. Those businesses that implement effective health and wellness support will inevitably steal a competitive march on their rivals – and have a more contented, and motivated workforce.



Professor Denis Kinane is the founding scientist at Cignpost

Image credit: Lucy Lambriex via Getty Images

