Businesses, take note: Succession is more realistic than you might think

As we bid farewell to the Roy dynasty, businesses should use their story as a cautionary tale to prepare a solid succession plan.

Hit TV show Succession has taken the public by storm - bringing the opaque subject of business succession planning into peoples living rooms. Critically acclaimed as one of the best drama series of the 21st century, who would have ever thought the subject many business leaders dread would have created such a buzz?

Excellent writing, production, iconic one-liners, and outstanding acting have brought it to our attention. But the show was not as far from the truth as we’d like to admit. No, there isn’t a trio of Roy siblings vying to be the top dog in every business – but behind the extreme drama, it has given us a glimpse into the chaos that can unfold without a solid succession plan in place.

A highly politicised work culture, infighting, toxic working relationships, and a workforce that lacks certainty for the future are all things we’ve witnessed frequently on Succession but they can also be present in the real life workplace, as symptoms of not having a well designed succession plan.